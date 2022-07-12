Thor: Love and Thunder beats Ragnarok at the box office

The recently released Thor: Love and Thunder is dominating at the box office, dwarfing the box office profits of the film that reinvented Thor, Thor: Ragnarok.
The recently released Thor: Love and Thunder is dominating at the box office, dwarfing the box office profits of the film that reinvented Thor, Thor: Ragnarok.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Marvel sequel “Thor: Love & Thunder” dropped a hefty 68% in its second weekend of release but still held..
‘Thor - Love And Thunder’ has done decently well in its first week with 80 crore worth of sales at the box office. However the..