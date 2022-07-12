White House Says Iran Plans To Give Russia Weapons-Capable Drones

CNN reports that White House officials revealed the newly-declassified American intelligence on July 11.

Information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline.

, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, via White House press briefing.

Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training session slated in as soon as early July.

It's unclear whether Iran has delivered any of these UAVs to Russia already, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, via White House press briefing.

The news came one day before President Biden's first trip to the Middle East.

CNN reports that Middle Eastern allies continue to pressure Biden to devise a plan to constrain Iran following stalled nuclear deal talks in Doha, Qatar.

Drones continue to play a big part in the war in Ukraine, but stockpiles are dwindling on both sides.

Sullivan claims news of Iran helping Russia confirms Putin's attacks are severely depleting the nation's weapons.

CNN reports Ukraine's allies have implemented crowdfunding campaigns to purchase new drones for the Ukrainian military.

The U.S. has also supplied Ukraine with kamikaze drones.

According to 'The New York Times,' earlier this year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin visited with each other.

Raisi reportedly told Putin that now is the time for the two of them to confront "the power of the Americans with an increased synergy between our two countries.".

