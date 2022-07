Covid-19 Update: 16,906 new covid cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News *News

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 16,906 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

#Covid19 #Covid19Cases #India