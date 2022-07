Are Tory leadership candidates resorting to ‘dirty tricks'?

Conservative MPs are resorting to “dirty tricks” in the race to find a new leader, according to insiders.

Six contenders remain - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn