Covid-19 Update: India reports 20,044 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

India on Friday reported 20,044 fresh covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

With this the total number of covid-19 infections in the country surged to 4,37,30,071 .

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active case load increased to 1,40,760 thereby inching closer to the 1.5 lakh mark.

