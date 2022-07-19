UK Breaks Record for Highest Temperature

UK Breaks Record , for Highest Temperature.

NPR reports that on July 19, Britain broke its high-temperature record.

The previous record, set in 2019, was 101.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

On July 19, the U.K. Met Office recorded a provisional reading of 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit at Heathrow Airport.

If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today, Met Office, via Twitter.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning urging people to stay indoors and remain hydrated.

The uncharacteristically hot weather has affected travel, schools and health care in the country.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the nation's transportation infrastructure , "just wasn't built to withstand this type of temperature — and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could.".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the nation's transportation infrastructure , "just wasn't built to withstand this type of temperature — and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could.".

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, wildfires remain a real threat, with the southeast of England put in "very extreme danger.".

CNBC reports that London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city's firefighters declared a "major incident" following a "huge surge" in wildfires on July 19.

NPR reports that at least six people have drowned in bodies of water in an attempt to cool off