House Passes Bill To Protect Access to Contraception

CNN reports that on July 21, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 228-195 to pass the Right to Contraception Act.

The bill, which follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade.

Aims to “protect a person’s ability to access contraceptives and to engage in contraception, and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide contraceptives, contraception and information related to contraception.”.

Eight Republicans sided with Democrats on the issue.

They were Reps.

Liz Cheney, Nancy Mace, Fred Upton, Anthony Gonzalez, John Katko, .

Brian Fitzpatrick, Maria Salazar and Adam Kinzinger.

CNN reports that the White House "strongly supports" the bill.

... Access to contraception is essential to ensuring all people have control over personal decisions about their own health, lives and families, White House, via statement.

Earlier this week, the House also passed a bill aimed at codifying same-sex marriage protections into federal law.

At least 10 Senate Republicans need to vote in favor of the bill to surpass the filibuster's 60-vote threshold.

Both the same-sex bill and contraception bill are direct responses to Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should reconsider its rulings on those topics