19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended including many TMC MPs | Monsoon Session | Oneindia News*News

Amid heavy sloganeering and protests from opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen and Dola Sen, Shanta Chetri, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Mausam Noor, Mohd Abudllah and DMK’s Kanimozhi NVN Somuamong were suspended for the remaining part of the week.

#RajyaSabha #TMC #MonsoonSession Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen and Dola Sen, Shanta Chetri, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Mausam Noor, Mohd Abudllah, DMK’s Kanimozhi NVN Somuamong,19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha MPs suspended, MPsSuspended, Draupadi Murmu, Monsoon Session Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs suspended,Oneindia English, Oneindia News.