Liz Truss welcomes Rishi Sunak’s ‘U-turn’ on energy bill VAT

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she welcomes her Conservative leadership rival Rishi Sunak’s pledge to scrap VAT on all domestic energy bills for the next year.

Ms Truss’ supporters have described the former chancellor’s move as a “screeching U-turn”.

The foreign secretary said she would like to see Mr Sunak commit to reversing the National Insurance rise.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn