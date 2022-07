Truss 'not complacent' as she arrives at hustings with mum

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss was heard telling supporters she is "not complacent" about her chances of reaching Number 10, as she arrived at the contest's first official hustings event in Leeds with her mother.

Report by Buseld.

