Truss labels Starmer 'patronising, plastic patriot'

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has labelled Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer a 'patronising, plastic patriot', as she vowed to take the Tories to election victory in 2024.

"We need to win, and my friends we can win…he is beatable, but he is only beatable if we deliver," she said at a leadership contest husting event in Leeds.

Report by Buseld.

