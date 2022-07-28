Truss promises 'grit and straight-talking' as PM

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised to bring "grit, determination and straight-talking" to the role of prime minister, as she addressed party members at the first hustings event in Leeds.

She told the audience in her hometown: "Now is not the time for business as usual; now is not the time for the status quo.

We need to be bold and we need to do things differently." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn