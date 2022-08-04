Alex Jones Concedes Sandy Hook Attack Was '100% Real'

Jones' testimony came a day after the parents suing him told the courtroom that the false hoax claims Jones pushed made their lives a “living hell."
Jones' testimony came a day after the parents suing him told the courtroom that the false hoax claims Jones pushed made their lives a “living hell."
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook..
Internet conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has admitted that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was "100% real" after..