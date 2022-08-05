Sunak defends comments about 'deprived urban areas'

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has defended comments he made in a video where he appeared to brag about diverting funds from "deprived urban areas" to more prosperous towns like Royal Tunbridge Wells.

Addressing the remarks on Friday, the former chancellor said: "I was making the point that deprivation exists right across our country and needs to be addressed … people who need help and extra investment aren't just limited to big urban areas." Report by Buseld.

