Nitish Kumar's party meet today | 4 times when Nitish changed parties | Oneindia news *Politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called for an all party meet today i.e Tuesday amid the speculations of a rift with the Bhartiya Janata Party.

All eyes are on Bihar today as Kumar has signalled switching side yet again.

The meetings have been called following a phone conversation that Nitish reportedly had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

JD(U) leaders were said to have spoken to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav earlier.

This is not the first time that Nitish Kumar is in the spolight for switching sides.

Let us have a look at four previous instances when the Bihar chief minister changed his political allegiance.

#BJP #Bihar #NitishKumar