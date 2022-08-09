RT News - Aug 09 2022 (09:00 MSK)

South Africa will not be pushed around - the country's top diplomat responds to the US Secretary of State as he tries to convince Pretoria to sever ties with Russia and China.

As the US excuses Israeli attacks on Gaza as ‘self-defense’ we look at how Western countries turn a blind eye to Palestinian victims, but bend over backwards when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine.

Pro-Kiev social media shares a video that appears to show Ukrainian troops dropping a bomb on Russian soldiers as they retrieve a body from the battlefield.

Dubbed an ''economy game changer''.

RT reports from Kenya - where polls open in a hotly contested race for the presidency with hopes pinned on a solution to the country's financial crisis.