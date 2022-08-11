Akhilesh Yadav: 'BJP taught lesson by socialists in Bihar, UP will follow' | Oneindia news *Politics

The recent turn of events in the politics of Bihar left the entire country glued to their screens.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state post breaking all ties with the BJP and forming a 'Mahagathbandhan' government by teaming up with the RJD.

Referring to the change of the political situation in Bihar, the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said an 'August Kranti' has been lunched in Bihar, and the BJP government will meet a similar fate in Uttar Pradesh.

