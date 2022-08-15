Giants Make 3 CUTS + Training Camp News On Azeez Ojulari, Kadarius Toney, Daniel Jones & Injury News

New York Giants news is on fire as Giants training camp and the NFL preseason roll on.

Giants news focused on Azeez Ojulari, Kadarius Toney, Daniel Jones, Giants injury report, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gollaay and Brian Daboll.

The Giants injury report is filled with names as 18 players were not full participants at Giants practice today.

The Giants also cut 3 players to trim their roster from 90 players the the 85 player deadline which is tomorrow.

The Giants still need to cut two players.

NY Giants Now host Marshall Green reacts to the latest Giants News and Giants injury report in this video!