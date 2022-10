Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Movie Trailer

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Movie Trailer - A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Directed by Matthew Warchus starring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham, Emma Thompson release date December 25, 2021 (on Netflix)