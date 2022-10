Yvette Cooper: Tories were fighting like rats in a sack

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper launches a scathing attack on Liz Truss’s government.

She demands clarity on Suella Braverman’s shock resignation and criticises Conservative MPs for their handling of the fracking vote on Wednesday night.

Report by Burnsla.

