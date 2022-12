Putin heads for Belarus amid fears of new assault on Ukraine | Oneindia News *International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to fly to Belarus on Monday i.e 19th December, his first visit in three years, to see ally Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Meanwhile, Russian drone attacks hit "critical infrastructure" in Kyiv and private houses in the surrounding region on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that air defence systems destroyed about 15 drones directed at the capital, ahead of Putin's Belarus visit.

