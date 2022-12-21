Franco Harris, NFL Legend, Dead at 72

Franco Harris, , NFL Legend, Dead at 72.

Harris' son, Dok, confirmed his father's death to the Associated Press on Dec.

21.

FOX News reports that Harris' death comes two days before his jersey was to be retired by the Steelers as part of the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception.".

The "Immaculate Reception" refers to the miraculous grab Harris made against the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoffs.

He unexpectedly caught the ball after John Fuqua and Jack Tatum collided, ran the ball into the end zone with five seconds to spare and led the Steelers to their first playoff victory.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the incredible catch one day before Harris' death.

It's just one of those beautiful things in the history of our game.

, Mike Tomlin, Steelers coach, via statement.

There are many things that make it the play that it is and the most significant play in the history of our game.

It’s just an honor to be in proximity to it.

, Mike Tomlin, Steelers coach, via statement.

FOX News reports that in 2020, the NFL celebrated the play as the league's greatest in its 100-year history.

.

FOX News reports that in 2020, the NFL celebrated the play as the league's greatest in its 100-year history.

.

Harris played 13 years in the NFL until he retired in 1984.

He was an All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler nine times.

Harris played 13 years in the NFL until he retired in 1984.

He was an All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler nine times