US panel releases its final report on Capitol riot; calls it Donald Trump’s plan |Oneindia News*News

A US Congress panel has released its final report on the Capitol riot on January 2021.

The panel described the events as a 'multi-part plan' by former US President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Supporters of Donald Trump breached the Capitol building in Washington DC in January 2021 in an attempt to stop the US Congress from ratifying the Electoral College vote that would officially confirm Joe Biden's victory over the Republican candidate.

