Feinstein Announces She Will Not Run For Reelection Amid Pressure to Step Down

On February 14, Sen.

Dianne Feinstein announced that she will not run for reelection after her current term ends in early 2025.

ABC reports that Feinstein said she plans to continue serving until that time comes.

I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.

, Dianne Feinstein, Democrat Senator from California, via ABC News.

The 89-year-old Feinstein has served in the Senate since 1992.

Over the course of her political career, she has won several senior posts.

Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives.

Each of us was sent here to solve problems. , Dianne Feinstein, Democrat Senator from California, via ABC News.

That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years.

My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them, Dianne Feinstein, Democrat Senator from California, via ABC News.

ABC reports that Feinstein, the Senate's oldest sitting member, has been facing pressure to make way for a younger generation of Democrat leaders.

Earlier this year, Feinstein declined the role of president pro tempore, a spot typically held by the majority party's senior member.

Prior to joining the Senate in 1992, Feinstein served as the city of San Francisco's first female mayor