Episode 326: Inside The Numbers With The People's Pundit

LIVE at 12:00 PM EST — This Presidents Day, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy releases January 6th tapes to Tucker Carlson, voters soon to decide control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, new polling and more!
LIVE at 12:00 PM EST — This Presidents Day, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy releases January 6th tapes to Tucker Carlson, voters soon to decide control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, new polling and more!
LIVE at 12:00 PM EST — Let’s keep building the questionnaire for the upcoming national poll. Plus, it’s time for our..
LIVE at 12:00 PM EST — Drew Born joins us to discuss the future of leadership and elections in Michigan. Plus, another scandal..