UK and EU strike post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol deal

The pair unveiled three key elements of the so-called Windsor Framework: The introduction of Green and Red lane trade routes for goods staying in the UK and those moving to the EU.

Drugs approved for use by the UK's medicines regulator will be available automatically in every pharmacy and hospital in Northern Ireland.

UK VAT and excise changes will apply in Northern Ireland.

