WHERE IT BEGAN Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep526

In this episode, Dinesh discusses the remarkable concession by the Biden Energy Department that Covid19 most likely originated in a lab.

Author and TV pundit Monica Crowley joins Dinesh to talk about issues of the day.

Dinesh weighs in on the cancellation of Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert cartoon series.

Dinesh also reviews the latest from the Project Veritas board, asking whether the organization is now effectively dead.