Gary Lineker questioned outside home as row with BBC grows

Gary Lineker is questioned outside his home as the row between him and the BBC grows.

The Match of the Day presenter doesn't answer any questions before saying "I can't say anything at the moment, sorry" and walking off.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn