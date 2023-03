Stellantis Spotlight March 10, 2023

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending March 10, 2023, include an electrifying partnership is announced with Detroit-based Vehya to support our U.S. dealers in their electrification efforts, Dodge launches a new campaign that’s swarming the nation and Stellantis Mexico celebrates its 85th anniversary.