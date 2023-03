Covid-19: India sees over 700 cases in a day; Centre issues alert in 6 states | Oneindia News

With Covid cases rising, particularly in six states, the Centre has written to them saying they should focus on controlling the sudden increase in the viral infection.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Secretary wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka asking them to stress on testing, treating, tracking, and vaccination.

