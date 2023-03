India news wrap Congress says proceedings muted for 20 mins in LS

Congress alleged today that the audio was muted in parliament to silence voices of protest against the government; Covid-19: India sees over 700 cases in a day; Centre issues alert in 6 states; Supreme Court reserves orders on plea to revisit criteria to designate senior advocates; Akhilesh Yadav in West Bengal, to meet Mamata Banerjee this evening.

