Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin | Oneindia News

On Friday, Beijing's foreign ministry said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, which will be his first trip to Moscow in nearly four years.

In a statement, the ministry said and I quote, "At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22." #XiJinping #VladimirPutin #RussiaUkraineWar