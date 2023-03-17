ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Vladimir Putin Over Alleged War Crimes

The BBC reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for "the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia," among other things.

The court alleges that the crimes were committed from Feb.

23, 2022, onward.

Maria Lvova-Belova, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Russian Federation, is wanted for the same crimes.

Moscow denies the claims and has called the warrants "outrageous.".

The BBC reports that Lvova-Belova has previously spoken about indoctrinating Ukrainian children transported to Russia.

She also claims to have adopted a teenage boy from Mariupol.

While the ICC doesn't have the power to arrest suspects, it can exercise jurisdiction within signatory countries.

Russia is not one of these countries, so it is unlikely Putin will be extradited.

However, it could affect his ability to travel since other nations could assist in arresting him.

Andriy Kostin, Ukraine's Prosecutor General, called the warrants "historic for Ukraine and the entire international law system.".

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky also agreed with the ICC's warrants and said that the Russian president must be "put to trial for the crime of aggression.".

