International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes

The International Criminal Court on Friday announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

This is the first time that the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N.

Security Council.

