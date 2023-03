Amazon announces fresh round of layoffs, to cut 9,000 jobs in coming weeks | Oneindia News

Amazon has revealed plans to cut around 9,000 jobs from its cloud services, advertising and Twitch units as recession fears loom.

The announcement was made by CEO Andy Jassy via a memo to staff mere weeks after the company laid off around 18,000 employees.

Meanwhile, the company will continue to hire in some strategic areas.

