Over a million protest in France against rise in pension age

The support for some of France's biggest strike in years is emboldening unions to call for yet more action next week.

More than a million people are estimated to have taken part in last night's demonstrations at more than 250 protests across the country.

Polls show widespread opposition to a rise in the state pension age, from 62 to 64, which is around the EU average.

Report by Czubalam.

