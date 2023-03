Humza Yousaf: Pakistan-origin man becomes Scotland’s first Muslim leader | Know all | Oneindia News

On Monday, Humza Yousaf beat his competitors to become the head of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP).

The 37-year-old became the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party and also the first Muslim to lead a country in Western Europe.

