An ‘X-Files’ Reboot From Ryan Coogler May Be in the Works

The Verge reports that 'X-Files' creator Chris Carter recently said in an interview that the 'Creed' and 'Black Panther' director was wanting to "remount" the franchise.

I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast, Chris Carter, 'X-Files' creator, via CBC's 'On The Coast'.

However, Carter has previously said that remaking the show in modern times could be a challenge.

We are living in times of uncertainty, where truth may be unknowable, Chris Carter, 'X-Files' cretor, via 'New York Times' op-ed.

I don’t have to tell you this has bred a universe of rampant conspiracy theories.

From the COVID conspiracy documentary, 'Plandemic,' to the idea that we’re living in a black hole created by the CERN’s Large Hadron Collider when we discovered the Higgs boson.

Rigorous journalism is decried as fake news, Chris Carter, 'X-Files' cretor, via 'New York Times' op-ed.

Nevertheless, it appears Coogler may be up to the challenge.

It's also worth noting that while 'The X-Files' did lack diversity, Gilllian Anderson's Dana Scully inspired a generation of women to enter STEM fields.

The Verge reports that her impact has since been named the "Scully Effect."