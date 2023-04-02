Richard Madden arrives in Mumbai for Citadel promotions with Priyanka Chopra | Oneindia News

Richard Madden, a Scottish actor who will soon be featured in the US television series Citadel, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor's trip occurs before he and co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas promote Citadel in India.

Together with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka is already in Mumbai.

When Richard left the airport and quickly sat in his car, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants.

The actor portrays Mason Kane in the eagerly anticipated series.

Josh Applebaum is the creator of this science fiction thriller series, which the Russo Brothers are funding.

