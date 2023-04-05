Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert React to Absurdity of Trump Arraignment and Arrest | THR News

Stewart made an impromptu return to 'The Daily Show' in an attempt to discuss a historic, if somewhat odd, day, while Fallon, Colbert and Seth Meyers poked fun at the day's events.
Stewart made an impromptu return to 'The Daily Show' in an attempt to discuss a historic, if somewhat odd, day, while Fallon, Colbert and Seth Meyers poked fun at the day's events.
Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and "Daily Show" guest host Roy Wood reacted to the former president's appearance in..
With the outlandish spectacle of Donald Trump’s arraignment and arrest dominating the news on Tuesday, late night TV went all in..