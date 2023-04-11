A brief history of US Presidents’ relationship with Ireland

US President Joe Biden arrives in Belfast on Tuesday evening for a tour of the island of Ireland.

President Biden’s visit marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which largely brought an end to decades of violence in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles.

Mr Biden has Irish Catholic heritage, and he will visit his ancestral homes of counties Louth and Mayo during his four-day visit.

However, he is by no means the first US president to have connections with the Emerald Isle.

Report by Jonesia.

