Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Jack Teixeira for Allegedly Leaking Documents

The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman was arrested in connection with leaking Pentagon documents on April 13.

NBC News reports that hours after Teixeira's arrest, Greene took to Twitter to praise him.

Her comments were in contrast with other Republicans who commended law enforcement for their actions.

Democrats condemned Greene's remarks.

NBC News reports that in 2020, Greene called for Julian Assange and Edward Snowden to be pardoned by former President Trump.

