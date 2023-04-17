'Get on and do the right thing' in NI says Sir Tony Blair

Speaking at the Good Friday Agreement event in Belfast, former US President Bill Clinton says he wishes "there was a way to bring in a human dimension" to conflict around the world, like the Good Friday Agreement did.

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair says "peace isn't perfect" but leaders know in their heart of hearts "what the right thing to do is" and to just "get on and do it".

Report by Rowlandi.

