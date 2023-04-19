Senate Republicans Block Effort to Replace Feinstein on Judiciary Panel

CNN reports that the request was formally blocked on April 18.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats hoped to temporarily replace Feinstein on the panel as she recovers from shingles.

The 89-year-old senator made the request last week, as she is committed to returning to her role.

Her absence has delayed the panel's ability to process judicial nominees.

Pressure has mounted for Feinstein to return soon or resign.

She has already made it clear that she won't seek reelection.

Opposing GOP senators contend that the attempt to temporarily replace Feinstein is merely to get controversial nominees confirmed.

She’s a dear friend and we hope for her speedy recovery and return back to the Senate.

With all due respect, my colleague, Senator Schumer, this is about a handful of judges that you can’t get the votes for, Sen.

Lindsey Graham, via CNN.

I don’t think Republicans can or should help President Biden’s most controversial nominees.

, Sen.

John Cornyn, via CNN.

I support having Sen.

Feinstein come back as soon as she can.

But this effort to confirm controversial and in many instances largely unqualified nominees, I don’t think you can expect any Republican cooperation, Sen.

John Cornyn, via CNN