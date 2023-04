Jack Dorsey's new app Bluesky, resembling Twitter, releases on Android | Oneindia News

After Twitter's original co-founder Jack Dorsey lost his Blue check-mark because of Elon Musk's new policy, he released a new micro-blogging platform called Bluesky.

Dorsey launched the new Twitter rival for Android users.

