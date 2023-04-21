Twitter Starts Removing Legacy Verified Blue Check Marks

On April 20, Twitter brought about the end of an era, eliminating verified blue check marks on users' profiles.

NBC reports that the social media platform's previous leadership had awarded those badges to accounts belonging to public organizations and high-profile users.

On April 1, Twitter announced that it would be winding down the blue check system.

The list of celebrities now sans blue check mark includes Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, recognizable TV personalities, including MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and CNN's Christiane Amanpour also lost their blue badges.

Other prominent figures, such as Bill Gates and Pope Francis, saw their accounts stripped of the blue mark as well.

NBC reports that with the removal process clearly underway, users have reported a number of glitches, including blue checks that disappear and reappear.

According to Twitter, accounts with a blue check mark will be reserved for users who have , “subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”.

The change to Twitter's verification system is the latest decision by Musk since he took over the platform in October.

NBC points out that Musk had stated that he would change the check mark system since April of 2022, prior to even making an offer to purchase Twitter