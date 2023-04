WB CM Mamata Banerjee meets Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, asks for Opposition meet | Oneindia News

Mamata Banerjee asks Nitish Kumar for an opposition meeting in Bihar; India logs 7,178 fresh Covid cases and 16 Covid-related fatalities in 24 hours; Amritpal Singh arrest: Bhindranwale's nephew Jasbir Singh reportedly behind arrest; Delhi: Protesting wrestlers move to SC to file an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

