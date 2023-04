Centuries-old teenage mummy unearthed in Peru

Images released by the Peruvian University of San Marcos show the the remains of an adolescent who lived between 800 and 1200 years ago.

These are the first such remains discovered in section 8 of the famous Cajamarquilla archaeological complex on the outskirts of Lima.

The individual, of unknown sex for the moment, was probably an inhabitant of the Ichma culture that existed some 900 years ago before being annexed by the Inca Empire in the 15th century.