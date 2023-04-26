China's Xi Speaks With Ukraine's Zelensky

NPR reports that Chinese leader Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following weeks of pressure to help broker an end to Russia's invasion.

Western leaders have reportedly been urging Xi to use his influence with Putin to help negotiate a deal that would end the war which began in February of 2022.

According to the Ukrainian government, it was the first call between Zelensky and Xi since the invasion began.

Zelensky later tweeted that the call was "long and meaningful" but offered no specific details of the conversation.

Following the call, the Chinese government said that it would send a representative , "to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.".

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains.

, Chinese government statement, via NPR.

No matter how the international landscape changes, China is willing to work with the Ukrainian side to move forward the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Chinese government statement, via NPR.

NPR reports that, after the call, Zelensky appointed Pavlo Riabikin to be Kyiv's ambassador to China.

On April 24, Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine welcomes China's role in advancing peace efforts.

.

We appealed to China and presented President Zelenskyy's peace plan.

Of course we can't say that we accept China's plan or political position, but it's good that they are ready to be involved, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian Chief of Staff, via NPR.

