Mitchell on Sudan: Thank goodness the ceasefire has held

The UK’s Africa minister Andrew Mitchell says the evacuation of UK nationals from Sudan is “going well” and “thank goodness the ceasefire has held”.

A fragile truce between warring factions in Sudan ends at midnight tonight, UK time.

Report by Jonesia.

